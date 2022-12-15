Kane Williamson Steps Down As New Zealand Test Captain, Tim Southee To Lead

Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand Test cricket captain after the most successful tenure of any Black Caps captain. Over six years, Williamson led New Zealand in 40 Tests, compiling a record 22 wins, 10 losses, and eight draws. He led New Zealand to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship last year.

Southee, New Zealand's 31st Test captain, will lead the Kiwis in two Tests against Pakistan later this month. He has previously led New Zealand in 22 T20 internationals.

"Captaincy includes an increased workload both on and off the field, and at this point in my career, I believe the time is right to make the decision," Williamson said. Following discussions with New Zealand Cricket, we decided that continuing to captain the white-ball formats was preferable with two World Cups coming up in the next two years," said Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson will step down as captain of the BLACKCAPS Test side, with Tim Southee to take up the leadership mantle. Tom Latham has been confirmed as Test vice-captain, after previously leading the side in Williamson’s absence. #CricketNation https://t.co/D9rPWUl05d — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 14, 2022

Thank you Kane. One of the finest captains to lead New Zealand over the rope in Test cricket.



40 Tests as captain. 22 wins, 8 draws, 10 losses



World Test Champion 🏆



Average of 57 as captain. Only Martin Crowe (54) has also averaged 50 or more as captain for NZ.#StatChat pic.twitter.com/bm11T0CLMk — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 15, 2022

