Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: India Defeats Poland, Reaches Quarter Finals

Sanjay Kumar, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Sudeep Chirmako each scored two goals and helps the reigning champions India to defeat Poland 8-2 on Saturday to advance to the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneshwar.

After scoring hat-tricks in the first two games, India's vice-captain Sanjay (4th, 58th) continued his goal-scoring streak, while Hundal (8th, 60th), who also scored a hat-trick against Canada, too recorded his name on the scoresheet.

Chirmako (24th, 40th) also helped to the team's victory, while Uttam Singh (34th) and Shardanand Tiwari (38th) scored for the hosts in the Pool B encounter.

For Poland, Wojciech Rutkowski (50th) and Robert Pawlak scored goals in the fourth and final quarters (54th).

India will now meet last year's runner-up Belgium in the quarter-finals on December 1st.

Belgium is on top in Pool A on goal difference over Malaysia, who ended with seven points each.