Jos Butler Welcomes Baby Girl

England wicketkeeper-batsman and Rajasthan Royals Player Jos Buttler, and his wife Louise welcomed their second child on Sunday (September 5). The dasher had withdrawn from the ongoing five-match Test series between England and India in the middle of it. While Buttler played in the first three Tests, he opted to withdraw from the last two matches.

The Rajasthan Royals posted a few beautiful photos of the Buttler family on Instagram. Jos can be seen posing with the newest member of his family in one photo. The second image was a family selfie.

“Jos baby is here! Welcome to the #RoyalsFamily. Maggie” captioned Rajasthan Royals.

Along with the two test matches, Buttler also withdraws from the Second phase of IPL.

Speaking on the ongoing match, With Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, India leads England by 171 runs heading into Day 4. With the series tied at 1-1, the winner of the current fourth match would take a commanding lead.

