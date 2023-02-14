JNTUH (South Zone) Wins Hyderabad Black Hawks Inter-collegiate Volleyball Championship

Hyderabad: JNTUH (South Zone) won the Hyderabad Black Hawks Volleyball (Men's) tournament. The JNTUH (South Zone) defeated Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology (VBIT) with a score of 15-7, 15-13 and 15-9.

As part of their efforts to popularize the Volleyball sport in the city, the Hyderabad Black Hawks team in collaboration with the JNTUH Sports Council organized a two-day Volleyball (Men's) tournament at the JNTUH Indoor Stadium. Volleyball teams from several colleges in the city enthusiastically participated in these competitions.

"We are committed to developing volleyball in India from the grassroots level,” said Hyderabad Black Hawks Principal Owner, Abhishek Reddy.

He added that they will create interest in this sport among the youth through the Hyderabad Black Hawks team.

He said, "We are thankful for the support provided by JNTUH. With their support, we got the opportunity to encourage the talented while providing adequate awareness to the youth about the sport of volleyball.

“Through this inter-collegiate tournament, they have been able to identify better talent in youth '' he said.

Abhishek Reddy expressed confidence that India is on its way to imitating the developing volleyball culture in countries like Brazil, Italy and Japan.

"The Black Hawks team has to create a multi-tiered approach to develop the sport from the ground up. We have planned to organize 'Chotu Leagues' for school students and 'Masti Leagues' for teenagers. So we will expand this sport in our country," said Shyam Gopu (co-owner).

