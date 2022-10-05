Jemimah Rodrigues Shines In Latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings

ICC Rankings: In the latest ICC Women's T20I rankings, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues has jumped into the top 10 of the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings as a consequence of her remarkable performance with the bat at the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. She is now ranked eight with 641 rating points.

The young Indian batter climbed four ranks to No. 8 in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings, becoming the third member of the India Women's National Cricket Team to do so.

Smriti Mandhana, India's best opener, is placed third with 717 rating points in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings, while Shafali Verma is ranked seventh with 648 rating points. Harmanpreet Kaur, India's captain, has risen two places to 13th place.

Rodrigues, the star batsman, scored 76 runs off 53 balls against Sri Lanka at the Academy Ground at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

T20I bowling rankings:

In the bowling category, Deepti Sharma is currently ranked in sixth place with 698 points and Renuka Singh stands in 11th place with 636 points

Also Read: Watch Video: Rohit Sharma-Dinesh Karthik Bromance Goes Viral

T20I all-rounder rankings:

Deepti Sharma is the only Indian in the all-rounder rankings list. she placed third with 344 points