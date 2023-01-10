Jasprit Bumrah Likley To Miss Few Matches Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of a three-match One-Day International series against Sri Lanka on Monday, with skipper Rohit Sharma saying the bowler complained of a stiff back during net practice.

As per the latest report in ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has been advised to rest for at least three weeks before resuming bowling, which means he might miss the New Zealand series and at least two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on February 9 in Nagpur.

"Bumrah passed match-simulation testing at the NCA before being deemed fit. More bowling tests, as well as scan findings, were conducted under the supervision of NCA's head of the sports science wing Nitin Patel, and it was concluded that the bowler's return to competitive cricket would have to be postponed," according to the report.

"Bumrah, who was due to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, would require some more time to improve bowling resilience. "This decision was made as a precaution," the BCCI stated in a statement.

