Jasprit Bumrah Is Fit For IPL: Fans Troll Indian Pacer After He Shares Instagram Video

The Indian cricket team received a significant boost as star bowler Jasprit Bumrah uploaded a video of himself bowling in the nets while recovering from a back ailment.

Jasprit Bumrah has had a disappointing 2022, missing the Asia Cup in the UAE and being ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia after a brief stay with the national squad. However, in a video uploaded on Instagram, the 29-year-old was seen making a full-fledged comeback to bowling in the nets.

Jasprit Bumrah likely to return to the team ahead of the intriguing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be played against Australia in February next year. Due to the injury to Bumrah's Umesh Yadav is heading the Indian attack in the Test series against hosts Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a section of netizens trolled that jasprit Bumrah is fit ahead of the IPL. 'Bumrah's return to the team is a good news for MI fans not Indian cricket team. He is a fully fitted IPL player not international player. So don't call him international player,'wrote one user

Bumrah is getting fully fit ahead of *IPL season. — Robin Sharma 🇦🇷 (@PinguJi) December 16, 2022

Good news: Bumrah is getting fully fit ahead of IPL season. — RK (@Mahigoat007) December 16, 2022

Jasprit bumrah ready for the home series and IPL pic.twitter.com/glUQpFPu0O — Sonu Jha (@cricloversonu) December 16, 2022