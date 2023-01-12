Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Expecting First Child

Naomi Osaka, who has won four Grand Slams, announced that she is expecting her first child in 2023 and would be off of tennis for the rest of the year. Osaka shared a message to her supporters on social media, stating that she will not compete again until the Australian Open in 2024.

Naomi Osaka shared the ultrasound image and wrote "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023," wrote Naomi Osaka

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “ that’s my mom”. I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love You all infinitely," wrote Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka last played at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, when she withdrew before her second-round match due to stomach pain. She is presently number 47 in the world, having first reached the pinnacle in 2019.

