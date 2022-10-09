Japanese Grand Prix Suspended Over Rains

The much-awaited Japanese Grand Prix was called off due to wetness after three rounds. The first half of the race was held in racing conditions, with Carlos Sainz collapsing after aquaplaning at the exit of Spoon Curve.

Rain was expected to fall on the track overnight, with showers becoming more intense as the race approached. So far, just two full race laps have been completed for any points to be given.

In a statement, the FIA stated: "Red Flag owing to deteriorating weather conditions and the need for track recovery operations. Race Control will confirm the restart timing."

Following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Japanese Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2022. Formula One will return to the Suzuka Circuit, a high-speed circuit favoured by numerous drivers throughout the years. Valtteri Bottas won the last race in Japan in 2019, with Sebastian Vettel finishing second and Lewis Hamilton finishing third.

