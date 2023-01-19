Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt Loses $12 Million in Financial Scam

One of the greatest sprinters of all time, Usain Bolt, is said to have lost millions of dollars in an investment business account.

According to Bolt's legal representatives, at least $12 million has gone from his account with the Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Ltd. They have also stated that the case would be brought to court since just $12,000 is left in his account, putting the great athlete on the edge of bankruptcy.

"The account was part of Bolt's retirement and lifelong savings. It's heartbreaking news for anybody, but especially for Mr. Bolt, who set up this account as part of his private pension. If the corporation does not restore the money, we will take the case to court " said his lawyer, Linton P. Gordon, to Fortune magazine.

"It is a great disappointment, and we hope that the situation will be addressed in such a way that Mr. Bolt will be able to reclaim his money and live in peace," he added.

