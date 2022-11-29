Jack Grealish Predicts FIFA World Cup Winner 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the knockout stages. England's Jack Grealish has revealed that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were doing amazing in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi and Mbappe shone in Argentina and France's recent victories against Mexico and Denmark, respectively, and will be crucial for their sides moving on. Grealish stated to talkSport that he admires the PSG duo and that he has been watching both studs perform in the tournament in Qatar.

"To be honest, I watch every game. We have screens everywhere, and it's simply wonderful to have games on all day. I saw Messi, incredible. He simply proved what he's all about in the second half, but so did Mbappe," Grealish stated

Grealish also addressed the biggest threat in the World Cup, namely Brazil. Tite's team got off to a wonderful start against Serbia, and the England midfielder stated that they are the most impressive team at the World Cup thus far.

"I believe there are many excellent teams, and some teams have that one player who is simply unbeatable, but I believe Brazil has been one of the most stunning I've seen thus far. They have a lot of potentials, especially in the offensive areas. If you're asking me who the biggest threat is, I'd definitely say Brazil," Grealish said.

