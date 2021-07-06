It's Time to Rest With My Loves: Ronaldo After Portugal's Euro Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking a family holiday on a luxury yacht to recover from his Euro 2020 heartbreak. Portugal's best player was eliminated from the competition as his team was defeated 1-0 by Belgium in the round of 16 courtesy, a goal from Thorgan Hazard.

On Sunday, he shared a photo of himself and his family aboard a luxurious yacht on Twitter and Instagram and captioned it as "It's time to rest with my loves"

Although it isn't evident from the photo, Ronaldo is most likely staying aboard the $7 million yachts he purchased in the summer of 2020 to celebrate winning the Italian league title.

As per sources, the 27-meter yacht was built in the Azimut-Benetti shipyards in Viareggio, Italy, and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two salon areas, a spacious contemporary kitchen-diner, and full-length windows.

Ronaldo also uploaded a photo of himself in a sauna on Sunday evening, but it's unclear if the sauna is on the yacht.

Due to his early exit from the European Championships, Ronaldo will have plenty of time to unwind before the start of the Serie A season on August 22.