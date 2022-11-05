It's Official Tami Thalaivas Skipper Pawan Sherawat Ruled Out Of Pro Kabaddi 9

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Pawan Sehrawat confirmed on his social media account that he would miss the rest of Pro Kabaddi 2022 due to an injury for which he has undergone surgery and will begin rehab.

The Tamil Thalaivas skipper suffered a critical injury 10 minutes into his team's first PKL 9 encounter and has been out of play since, with supporters eagerly anticipating his return.

"Despite all of my efforts and thoughts to give it a try this season without surgery, unfortunately, it won’t be possible for me to play this season. The surgery was successful and i would like to thank Tamil Thalaivas owners and Management for extending all of their support to me," wrote Pawan Sehrawat

He added that "I Specially mention my family and all my fans to always stay by my side and support me. I will be in my rehab process soon and will keep you all updated on the process to be back on matt and play Kabaddi."

