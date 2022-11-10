It's Official Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Divorced

Tennis star Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik are reported to be divorcing. According to the Pakistani news channel Samaa TV, Shoaib cheated on Sania. However, Sania and Shoaib have made no announcements about this.

Surprisingly, Shoaib and Sania are still following each other on Instagram. Sania, on the other hand, added fuel to the divorce rumours with cryptic messages, comments, and quotes.

Shoaib recently appeared on the Pakistani cricket show 'Ask the Pavillion,' where he was asked about the location of Sania's tennis academies. Shoaib said that he didn't know anything about the academies. Shoaib's reaction surprised Waqar Younis, who joked, "What kind of husband are you?". This surprised many Sania Mirza fans.

Because the Sania Mirza divorce rumours have been circulating for quite some time, let's take a look at Sania Mirza's previous hook-ups and relationships before her marriage to Shoaib Malik.

Telugu Actor Navadeep:

At one time, rumours circulated that the prominent South Indian film actor Navdeep was dating Sania. Navdeep even said in an interview that the two were really good friends who spent a lot of time together. According to sources, Sania also stated that Navdeep is only a "good friend."

Yuvraj Singh:

The two partied together at an event, and images of them prompted rumours that they were dating.

Sohrab Mirza:

Sania Mirza was engaged to childhood friend Sohrab Mirza, but she called it off six months later due to incompatibility.

Mahesh Bhupathi:

Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi duo created many records on the court but have also been in the headlines with their chemistry. According to rumours, Mahesh Bhupati's reported relationship with Sanai placed doubt on her relationship with Sohrab Mirza.

Shahid Kapoor:

Shahid Kapoor admits to going on a date with Sania Mirza after his separation from Kareena Kapoor. However, Sania said that it never happened since she travels so frequently.

Shoaib Malik:

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got engaged in 2009 and they got married in 2010.

