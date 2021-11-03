It's Official: Rahul Dravid is Now Team India Head Coach

The Cricket Advisory Committee announced on Wednesday that Rahul Dravid has been appointed as head coach of the Indian cricket team. Rahul Dravid will take charge from the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Rahul Dravid has had a successful playing career and is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats. He also worked as the head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

It is known that after the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament, head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure will end. So, BCCI invited applications for the said position on October 26.

"The BCCI has appointed Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of India's Senior Men's Team. Rahul has had a great playing career and is regarded as one of the game's all-time greats. He has also proven himself as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Indian cricket. Rahul's efforts at the NCA have cultivated a number of young cricketing prospects who have gone on to represent the country on the international level. I am confident that his new contract will propel Indian cricket to new heights, "said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Rahul Dravid said "It is an amazing honour to be named the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, and I am really excited about this opportunity. The team has done extremely well under Ravi Shastri, and I intend to collaborate with the team to further this."

Having worked directly with the majority of the guys at the NCA, U19, and India A levels, I know they are driven to progress every day. There are some major multi-team tournaments coming up in the next two years, and I'm excited about working with the players and support staff to reach our full potential, "added Rahul Dravid.