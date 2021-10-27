It's Official, Rahul Dravid to Be Team India's Head Coach?

Former captain Rahul Dravid is all set to be the Indian cricket team's next head coach after formally applying for the high-profile role on Tuesday.

"Yes, Rahul has formally applied today, as the deadline has passed. His NCA team includes bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have also applied for the coaching role. His application was only nominal," said a top BCCI official.

Dravid recently met with BCCI officials in Dubai on the sidelines of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, where Ganguly and Shah discussed taking over the post after Ravi Shastri stands down at the end of India's ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

Also Read: How Much Did BCCI Make From New IPL Teams' Auction?

A new era in Indian cricket will begin with Dravid's home series against New Zealand when he will be in charge of a new T20 captain, who would most likely be Rohit Sharma.

Former India batting great VVS Laxman might be back in the running to lead the National Cricket Academy if the position becomes available in the coming days.

According to reports, Laxman may not continue as the coach of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, and if he is chosen, he would also have to relinquish his media responsibilities, including commentary and authoring articles.

The National coach and the NCA head are required to work closely together to produce good results for Indian cricket.