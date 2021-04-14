It's Official Jwala Gutta-Vishnu Vishal Getting Married: Check Wedding Invite

Badminton player Jwala Gutta and film actor Vishnu Vishal are going to marry on April 22, 2021. Vishnu Vishal got engaged to shuttler Jwala Gutta last September. Both of them took to their respective social media handles and confirmed that they are taking their relationship to the next level. They also made it clear that the wedding is going to take place amidst close friends and family members.

Jwala Gutta took to her Instagram and shared a post that reads, "We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness." Here is the post.

Vishnu Vishal shared the post with a caption, "Life is a journey... Embrace it... Have faith and take the leap. Need all your love and support as always..."

Need all your love and support as always...@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED pic.twitter.com/eSFTvmPSE2 — VISHNU VISHAL - V V (@TheVishnuVishal) April 13, 2021

After this news has come out, celebs and fans have been congratulating the going-to-be a couple. Earlier, Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj and the couple have a son named Aryan. They got married in 2010 and got divorced in 2018. On the other hand, Jwala has married Chetan Anand for six years. They got married in 2005 and divorced in 2011.