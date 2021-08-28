It's Official: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Juventus to Join Man U

Manchester United confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo will rejoin the club 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid for a then-world record price.

Manchester United and Juventus have agreed to terms for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, "subject to acceptance of personal conditions, visa and medical." There was news that Ronaldo was on the verge of joining Manchester City, but later in the day, Manchester City withdrew from the talks, and Manchester United stepped in, bid for the Portuguese star, and finalized the signing.

On Friday, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri revealed that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club and told him and his teammates of his decision. Only a few hours later, Ronaldo is back with the team that gave him his name and glory.

"Everyone at the club is looking forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," said United in a statement.

Ronaldo played six seasons at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, winning eight major titles and the Ballon d'Or in 2008. He may potentially return to the club.

The Portuguese scored 118 goals for Manchester United and earned the Premier League Golden Boot in 2007-08. It was the year he helped Manchester United win their final Champions League trophy.

The club board decided on the deal's figures, pay, and Juventus' cost before submitting an offer of a reported 25 million euros plus add-ons, along with a two-year contract for Ronaldo.