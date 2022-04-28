It's Official Ben Stokes Is New Captain of England Test Team

England and Wales Cricket Board have confirmed that Ben Stokes is their new Test captain of the England team. He is the 81st captain of the England men's Test team.

" I am honored to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a privilege, and I'm excited about getting started this summer," said Ben Stokes

He added, "I want to thank Joe Root for everything he has done for English cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been an integral part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be an important ally for me in this role. "

Stokes made his Test debut in December 2013 and played 79 matches for England. In February 2017, he was named vice-captain, and he also played a captaincy role when Root was away for the birth of his second child in the summer of 2020.