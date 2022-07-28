It's Official Asia Cup 2022 Shifted To UAE, Begins On This Date

The Asia Cup 2022 has been officially shifted from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates for the 2022 season. The Asia Cup is slated to begin on August 27 and ends on September 11. The multi-national competition will be hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) but at a different location.

The boards made their judgment after considering Sri Lanka's present economic and political problems. As a result, the cricketing body requested that the location be changed.

A total of six teams will fight for the trophy: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Depending on the outcome of the qualifying round, the sixth team might be the UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, or Hong Kong.

Team India is the most successful team in the tournament's history. Notably, this will be the Asia Cup's fifteenth edition. India has won the competition a record seven times, with Sri Lanka coming in second with five wins.