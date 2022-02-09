It's Offical: Ahmedabad Franchise Has Named Their Team For IPL 2022

After months of excitement, the Ahmedabad-based Indian Premier League team has finally revealed its name. The Gujarat Titans is the name of the new squad, which will be captained by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The franchise was bought for a hefty Rs. 5625 crore by the CVC group. Ahmedabad has already signed three players ahead of this weekend's IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Hardik Pandya (15 crores) will lead the team, which also features Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan (15 crores) and opener Shubman Gill (15 crores) (8 crores). It still has a 52-crores in its purse.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has been named head coach, and ex-England cricketer Vikram Solanki has been named director of cricket. Meanwhile, Gary Kirsten will serve as mentor and batting coach.

Also Read: Why Ben Stokes Did Not Register His Name for IPL Mega Auction 2022?

T10 Sports, Aaj Tak, Amity, and Zee Anmol have so far agreed to be their sponsors.