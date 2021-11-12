It's Not Pakistan PM Imran Khan But Cricketer In Him That Reacted

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan responded after Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a tense semi-final on Friday in Dubai. Imran Khan believes the current Pakistan team should be happy with their performance in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan was the only team to reach the semi-finals with an unblemished record. Imran Khan captained Pakistan's first World Cup-winning squad in 1992

After the semi-final match, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that " To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia"

Also Read: T20 WC Pak Vs Aus: David Warner's No Appeal For DRS Review Stuns Fans, Check Twitter Reaction

To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman both hit the early fifties to help Pakistan set a competitive 176 for four. Rizwan opened the innings with 67 off 52 balls, hitting three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman stayed undefeated with 55 off 32 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes.

Australia lost skipper Aaron Finch to a golden duck while chasing 177 for a spot in the final. However, David Warner (49) held the chase with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and launched a counter-attack. In the 19th over, Matthew Wade hammered a 17-ball unbeaten 41 off Shaheen Shah Afridi, including a hat-trick of sixes, and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia reached the goal with an over to spare.