'It's Fake', Treasurer Arun Dhumal On BCCI Halal Meat Diet

After the controversy over the Indian team's new nutritional plan, Arun Dhumal, treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), stressed that the board has no part in deciding the food choices of the players. Dhumal stated that the players are allowed to eat what they want and they avoid what they don't like.

Based on reports, the Indian team management has recommended that the players not consume pork or beef. If they want to eat any meat, they have to consume only halal meat.

The nutrition plan quickly became a debate on social media, with many bringing the BCCI into this controversy and challenging the board over mandating the players' food choices.

Dhumal, on the other hand, underlined that the board had no involvement in developing the nutrition plan, which had to be done at the request of the athletes.

"This (diet plan) was never considered and will not be implemented. I'm not sure when or if this decision was made. As far as I know, we never released any diet-related advice. "In terms of eating habits, it is entirely up to the players; the BCCI has no influence on the matter," the BCCI treasurer said.

On the other hand, Indian players are gearing up for the Test series against New Zealand, which starts on November 25.