It's Coming Home Trends On Twitter As England Eyes Euro 2020 Final Win

Jul 09, 2021, 14:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

It’s been 55 years since the England team entered the Euro finals. July 7 was a special day for the England team (Three Lions) and for the fans. In the semi-finals, England beat Denmark by 2-1 and secured a place in the major tournament finals after 55 years. At that moment, they were on cloud nine.

On the other hand, the Denmark team wants to win the cup for Christian Eriksen, the team's talisman, who collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during the opening match against Finland.

Also Read: Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi's Fans Salute His Passion For Playing With Bleeding Ankle

The hashtag # Itscominghome trended on Twitter, with some tweets expressing pure emotion and others being hilarious.

Advertisement
Back to Top