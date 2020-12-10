Italy's 1982 World Cup Hero Paolo Rossi Dies: Soccer Fans' Condolences Flood Twitter

Dec 10, 2020, 13:18 IST
Another shocking news hits the soccer fans. Just weeks after the loss of Argentinian legend, Diego Maradona, now the world has lost another legend.

The Italian soccer legend Paolo Rossi died at the age of 64. This news was announced on Italian TV channel RAI Sport, where Rossi had been working as a Pundit.

"Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us,” posted RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale on his Twitter handle. Although he did not reveal the reason behind Rossi’s death.

“Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years.”

Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti, took to Instagram to share her feelings. She posted a picture along with the caption “Per Sempre” (forever). 

Rossi won many games like European Cup, Coppa Italia with Juventus and his most memorable 1982 World Cup in Spain, where his goals led Italy to its win.

Fans flooded Twitter in order to pay their respects to Paolo Rossi. “Just heard the tragic news, RIP #PaoloRossi. Still have this poster on my wall,” said one fan in his tweet.  

