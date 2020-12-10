Italy's 1982 World Cup Hero Paolo Rossi Dies: Soccer Fans' Condolences Flood Twitter

Another shocking news hits the soccer fans. Just weeks after the loss of Argentinian legend, Diego Maradona, now the world has lost another legend.

The Italian soccer legend Paolo Rossi died at the age of 64. This news was announced on Italian TV channel RAI Sport, where Rossi had been working as a Pundit.

"Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us,” posted RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale on his Twitter handle. Although he did not reveal the reason behind Rossi’s death.

“Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years.”

Una notizia tristissima : ci ha lasciato Paolo Rossi. Indimenticabile Pablito, che ci ha fatto innamorare tutti in quell' Estate del '82 e che è stato prezioso e competente compagno di lavoro in RAI, negli ultimi anni.

R.i.p. caro Paolo. — enrico varriale (@realvarriale) December 10, 2020

Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti, took to Instagram to share her feelings. She posted a picture along with the caption “Per Sempre” (forever).

Rossi won many games like European Cup, Coppa Italia with Juventus and his most memorable 1982 World Cup in Spain, where his goals led Italy to its win.

Fans flooded Twitter in order to pay their respects to Paolo Rossi. “Just heard the tragic news, RIP #PaoloRossi. Still have this poster on my wall,” said one fan in his tweet.

Just heard the tragic news, RIP #PaoloRossi. Still have this poster on my wall. pic.twitter.com/o7GxcUrgit — Anchovy Speculator (@Cdchi1) December 10, 2020

I can't believe this. You too.

Goodbye #Pablito #paolorossi #20, unforgettable hero.

You turned a summer into a dream, an exciting ride.

You made us all proud of the flag you honoured so much.

Waking up in the morning, launching Twitter and starting crying. This is 2020. 🇮🇹🖤 pic.twitter.com/cNeFUBTHqJ — Lightoller (@charleshlight) December 10, 2020