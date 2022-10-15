Is It Pre Wedding Shoot Or T20 World Cup 2022 Photo Shoot: Troll Fans

The T20 World Cup 2022 will start on October 16. Ahead of the showpiece event, ICC conducted a Captain's Day were all 16 competing captains for the T20 World Cup 2022 gathered for a news conference on Saturday.

Following the press conference, Rohit and Babar, along with all of the captains, took part in the official T20 World Cup photoshoot, and fans couldn't stop smiling after seeing the images.

Because of the rivalry between India and Pakistan, supporters reacted strongly to the images of Rohit and Babar in particular. Others shared humorous memes and compared the session to a pre-wedding photoshoot.

Here are the funny memes:

Marriage shoots in 90s be like 😜 pic.twitter.com/4h9b2s8NCV — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) October 15, 2022