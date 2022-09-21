It is Game On - NODWIN Gaming Brings Third And Biggest Edition of DREAMHACK to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: NODWIN Gaming, one of the world’s top Gaming and esports companies will bring back DreamHack, the immersive gaming lifestyle experience to Hyderabad India from the 4th-6th of November at Hall 1 and 3, Hitex Exhibition Center, Hitec City.

India's gaming industry has seen an accelerated rise. With the footfall it commands, DreamHack will bring together the entire collective of gaming enthusiasts from India under one roof. In sync with the vivid vibe of the event, the opening ceremony on 4th November 2022 fans will witness epic gaming, fabulous experiences, memorable meet and greets surrounded by a community of gamers enjoying pumping music, bright lights, pure joy and fun!

DreamHack’s signature, The BYOC or BYOD (Bring Your Computer or Device), remains the festival's soul and will be making its return. This edition too will allow registered participants access to BYOD non-stop for 3 straight event days to come together and play with fellow gamers and friends.

Open for one and all, this event is India's own gaming Carnival and will be thronged by top content creators and celebrities on the ground. On the agenda are several Meet & Greet with your favourite YouTubers, influencers and gamers. A plethora of esports tournaments, old-school games at the retro zone, the expo, cosplay competitions, DreamHack Merchandise and plenty of fun activities are all set to make this a holistic gaming experience.

"We are excited to have the world's largest digital festival in Telangana for the first time. Hitec City is a prime location for all the young tech-savvy crowd who are always on the lookout for new experiences. DreamHack being synonymous with everything digital, it's sure to provide a fun and entertaining weekend for the people of Telangana", said Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Department of the Telangana government.

“DreamHack is not just a gaming event, it is a festival for our community to come together, have fun, meet old friends, play the games they cherish and watch esports battles! The community has been waiting to come together again and experience DreamHack like never before and this edition in Hyderabad promises to do the same. It is going to be 3 long days of endless fun!”, shared, Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director at NODWIN Gaming.”

The festival promises meet and Greet with the biggest icons of Gaming, Music and Culture, live music performances, the newest launches and tech demos along with esports, retro gaming, tabletop gaming and much more.

The choice of ticketing partners will be varied as fans can choose Insider, Book My Show, and Mera Events. Come experience gaming at this one-of-a-kind experiential event which is available on DreamHack India Website, Book My Show, Paytm Insider and Mera Events.