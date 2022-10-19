ISL: Hyderabad FC Vs Bengaluru Match In Gachibowli Stadium, Tickets Released

ISL 2022: Hyderabad FC, the defending Indian Super League champions, announced that tickets for the Hyderabad FC - Bengaluru match at the Gachibowli Stadium were released. On Saturday, October 22, the reigning champions will play their first match in the home ground.

In the 2019–20 ISL season, Hyderabad FC said Gachibowli Stadium was their home ground but the team had spent the last two seasons in a bio-bubble because of Covid. After the two-year gap, they bring live action back to the Gachibowli Stadium, and this time as the Hero ISL defending Champions.

The minimum ticket cost for the match is Rs 200, and tickets were available on BookMyShow. Hyderabad FC will play 6 games before the end of 2022 and the match tickets will be released soon.

Hyderabad FC Schedule:

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru - October 22, 7:30pm

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa- October 29, 5:30pm

Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - November 5, 5:30pm

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters- November 19, 7:30 pm

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal- December 9, 7:30 pm

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United - December 29, 7:30 pm

