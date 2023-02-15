ISL: Bart Ogbeche’s Late Goal Helps HFC Beat Mariners

Hyderabad: The Valentine night Indian Super League clash between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan ended in a 1-0 win for Manolo Marquez’s men as Bartholomew Obeche’s 86th minute winner saw ATK Mohun Bagan leave the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium empty-handed on Tuesday.

Ogbeche scored his eighth goal of the season, as Hyderabad registered three more points and moved to 39 points from 18 games. This victory also ensured that Hyderabad will finish the 2022-23 campaign in the 2nd place.

Hyderabad started the game on the front foot, with JaviSiverio’s strength and Joel Chianese’s pace causing the Mariners to drop deep early in the game. But neither team managed to carve out clear chances, as both goal keepers were fairly untroubled for the first 45 minutes.

But after the break, Manolo’s men stepped on the gas and managed to win the ball back in dangerous areas. Hyderabad won free-kicks, and started to put the ATKMB defense under pressure, but it was Ogbeche, who came off the bench, that sealed the deal for HFC.

The ISL’s leading goalscorer added another to his tally, as he dummied past SlavkoDamjanovic and found the corner to beat Vishal Kaith in the 86th minute.

The likes of Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, ChinglensanaKonsham and OdeiOnaindia stuck to their task and managed to frustrate the visitors for most of the game. Gurmeet Singh had a couple of crucial saves to make, as Hyderabad held on to their clean sheet and took home all three points.

Hyderabad FC are back in action when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday, February 18.

