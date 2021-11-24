ISIS Sends Death Threats to Gautam Gambhir

Former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Constituency Gautam Gambhir has called the Delhi Police, stating that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', according to Delhi police.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP, Central, said that "the inquiry is now underway. Outside Gambhir's house, security has been tightened up".

The complaint filed by Gambhir's PS reads, "We received an email from ISIS-Kashmir on the official ID of MP Gautam Gambhir on November 23 at 9.32 p.m."

The email, which IANS obtained, stated, "We are going to murder you and your family."

Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), stated that a probe is ongoing and that security arrangements outside the Delhi MP's house have been reinforced.

The 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, a strong nationalist, has been outspoken about the subject of terrorism in Kashmir.

Earlier in December 2019, Gambhir reported to the Delhi Police that he had received death threats from an overseas number. He had then requested the police to open an investigation and safeguard the safety and security of his family.