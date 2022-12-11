Ishan Kishan’s Rumored Girl Friend Aditi Hundia Reacts To His Double Ton, Post Viral

In the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Chattogram, opener Ishan Kishan became the fourth Indian batsman to convert his first ODI century into a double hundred. Ishan, who was standing in for injured skipper Rohit Sharma, completed the double century in 126 balls. During his double-century innings, he broke several innings.

Ishan smashed the Bangladesh bowlers to every area of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, scoring 50 off 49 balls, 100 off 85 balls, and 150 off 103 balls. Ishan scored 210 runs for India in his scorching innings, hitting 24 fours and 10 sixes.

Following Ishan Kishan's historic knock, his girlfriend Aditi Hundia posted BCCI's post on her Instagram story.

Aditi, a model, has won various beauty contests during her career, most notably Miss Diva 2018. She later represented India in Poland at the renowned Miss Supranational pageant. Rumor has it that Aditi and Ishan have been dating for almost three years and are regularly seen on one other's Instagram accounts. Aditi has also been caught cheering on Kishan at IPL games.

