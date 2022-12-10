IND Vs BAN: Ishan Kishan Hits Fastest Double Century in ODI History

India batter Ishan Kishan notched up a double century off just 126 balls in the third and final ODI match of the series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. He became the seventh batter in the world to achieve the feat and fourth from India after Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag.

Put to bat first, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings, for just 3 off 8, Ishan then combined with former skipper Virat Kohli in impressive fashion to put up a 200-plus run stand for the second wicket. Kohli, en route put up his 65th half-century score and first in eight ODI innings, while Ishan roared his way to the double century, achieving the massive figure in just 126 balls.

