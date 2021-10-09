Ireland Squad For T20 World Cup 2021

Ireland announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming mega event, the ICC T20 World Cup. Andrew Balbirine will take the lead and Graham Ford will be the heda coach. Surprisingly, Shane Getkate, Graham Kenndey and Barry McCarthy were chosen as travelling reserves.

Ireland will play two World Cup warm-up games beginning on October 12. They will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Round 1 on October 18, followed by matches against Sri Lanka and Namibia on October 20 and 22, respectively.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 12 stage.

Also Read: Pakistan Squad For T20 World Cup 2021 Changed, Check Updated Team

Ireland T20 World Cup Squad:

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Travelling Reserves:

Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy.