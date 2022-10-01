Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan Hits Century, Fans Ask BCCI To Select Him In Test Team

Irani Cup Day 1: Sarfaraz Khan maintained his momentum in the Irani Cup, scoring another century in the first innings while playing for the Rest of India (ROI) against Saurashtra. Sarfaraz came out to bat at number five after his team had been reduced to 18/3 in response to Saurashtra's 98.

The right-hander batted with skipper Hanuma Vihari in the middle, and the two batsmen maintained a partnership of more than 150 runs for the fourth wicket. While Vihari was more careful, Sarfaraz scored runs quickly, smashing bowlers all over the field and putting opponents on the back foot.

Sarfaraz Khan, the monster in Domestic cricket. pic.twitter.com/Q5umH4P2en — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2022

Sarfaraz became the only hitter in history to score 900 or more runs in consecutive tournaments. Sarfaraz scored 928 runs in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season after scoring 982 runs the previous season.He scored 9 hundreds and 5 fifties in his last 24 First Class innings at an average of over 125 with over 2,200 runs.

Meanwhile, netizens were praising Sarfaraz Khan for his amazing form and suggesting that BCCI pick him up in the Test squad. Former India player Robin Uthappa also tweeted and wrote "Get this kid a test match gig!!"

Sarfaraz Khan is breaking down the door to the Indian test squad. #IraniCup #SarfarazKhan — Sudit Sengupta (@SuditSengupta) October 1, 2022

