Irani Cup 2022: Rest Of India Beats Saurashtra To Clinch Title

Irani Cup 2022: The rest of India (ROI) won the Irani Cup in Rajkot on Tuesday, defeating Saurashtra by eight wickets. ROI, who were chasing a 105-run target, won the match in less than two sessions on day four thanks to opener Abhimanyu Easwaran for his superb knock.

Mukesh Kumar's superb 23/4 earlier helped ROI bowl out Saurashtra for 98 runs in their first innings, and subsequently, Sarfaraz Khan slammed a century to lift ROI to 374, giving them a 276-run advantage.

However, with half-centuries from Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, and skipper Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra overcame a 276-run deficit in their second innings to finish Day 3 at 368/8.

PC@Twitter

However, on Day 4, Kuldeep Sen blasted away the final two batsmen with blistering pace and sharp bounce to end with a match total of eight wickets, helping the rest of India to win their 29th Irani Trophy. Kuldeep, who returned 5/94 in 19 overs in ROI's second innings, demonstrated why he is so highly regarded at the national level. He will fly to Perth with Team India as a net bowler for the T20 World Cup.

