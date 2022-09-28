Irani Cup 2022: Hanuma Vihari To Lead Rest Of India Team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member squad on Wednesday the 'Rest of India' side that would face Ranji winners in the Irani Cup from October 1-5. The Irani Cup comes back after a three-year absence because of the COVID-19 epidemic. Rest of India will be led by India hitter Hanuma Vihahi.

The Rest of India has a formidable lineup with players like Mayank Agarwal and Vihari on its roster. Priyank Panchal, who played for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, is also on the team. Panchal, who is right-handed, was also called up for the Test series against South Africa earlier this year when Rohit Sharma was unable to play due to injury.

Umran Malik, a fast bowler, and Sarfaraz Khan, an in-form Mumbai hitter, were both included in the team.

Rest of India team:

Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, Upendra Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla.