IPL2021: VIVO IPL Perfect Fan Contest, Win And Meet Kohli
IPL is a world-class tournament. Fans are always supporting their teams by cheering them. As the situation is different as per norms, even the fans are encouraging them. Buying the team jerseys, taking selfies, and posting them on social media. Online platforms are a step ahead and attracting cricket lovers. If you are a perfect IPL fan, participate in the Vivo contest. Win a chance for an exclusive virtual greet with Royal Challengers Skipper Virat Kohli.
You can predict your answer by using #VIVOIPL and #PerfectFan tags
Are you ready to become a VIVO IPL #PerfectFan?
Answer and stand a chance for an exclusive virtual meet and greet* with @imVkohli.
Don't forget to comment your answers by using #VIVOIPL and #PerfectFan.
*T&C apply: https://t.co/YrpUVWQf3r pic.twitter.com/DCjyCbKb8H
