IPL2021: Ugadi Wishes From Cricketers
Ugadi is known as New Year to the Telugu people. It is one of the important festivals for Hindus and they celebrate it with much joy. Mango leaves are used for decorations. Ugadi has different names in different states. The Telugu people call it Ugadi, in Maharashtra, it is Gudi Padwa and Yugadhi in Karnataka.
The cricketers extended their greeting to fans. Teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Banglore along other cricketers wished their fans.
Here are some tweets:
#Ugadi wishes from our family to yours 🥰#HappyUgadi #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #ఆరెంజ్ఆర్మీ pic.twitter.com/TKHmeCeKNG
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 13, 2021
ಯುಗಾದಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು. ಈ ಹೊಸ ವರುಷದ ಹೊಸ ಚೈತನ್ಯದಿಂದ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಬಾಳು ಹಸನಾಗಲಿ.
RCB wishes you a very happy and prosperous Ugadi! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/KwzlFGtXNi
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2021
#OneFamily कडून तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबाला गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 😇💙
तुमचा सर्वात आवडता गोड पदार्थ कुठला, पलटन? 😋#MumbaiIndians #MI #KhelTakaTak @dhawal_kulkarni @ImZaheer @surya_14kumar @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/S8SiWku0CC
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 13, 2021
सर्वांना गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा 🙏
— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 13, 2021