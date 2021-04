Ahead of the IPL auction Sunrisers Hyderabad team retained 18 players, released 5 players and bought 7 players. SRH ended their 2020 campaign with 8 wins and 8 losses. The team finished their quarantine and started practicing for IPL2021. The first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad is with Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11.

Here are the new players form Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Player Age Playing Role