IPL2021: Sun Risers Hyderabad Donates 30 Crore To Combat COVID

In the Indian Premier League, Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the most successful teams. The SUN TV network owns the squad that represents Hyderabad. The team management agreed to donate Rs 30 crore to combat the corona crisis. This donation will be pledged in two forms, said SRH management.

Also Read: Chess Master Viswanathan Anand, Koneru Humpy Contributes To Coivd Relief In India

The team released a press release on Monday stated that donations to the Government of India's and state governments' will be done in different programs. Partnering with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that provide oxygen cylinders, medications, and other necessities” SRH said in a statement on Monday.

In addition, the company will use its tools, including all of its media properties, to raise awareness among the millions of people who watch television in India and around the world.