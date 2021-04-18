IPL2021 SRH VS MI: Jonny Bairstow Dismisaal Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their third consecutive match in IPL2021; the recent one being against Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. SRH opening batsman Jonny Bairstow played a great inning and scored 43 runs off 22 balls. In the first six overs, SRH scored 57/0. But the match turned differently after Johny Bairstow's dismissal. In the eighth over, Krunal Pandya bowled a short–of–length delivery and Bairstow went deep into the crease and hits the wickets leading to his dismissal. His dismissal created a lot of hilarious memes on the Internet. MI fans thanked Jonny Bairstow while SRH fans were disappointed over his dismissal.

When You Land In India & Realize Tik Tok Is Banned Here...#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/MgRqOuy9jI — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) April 17, 2021