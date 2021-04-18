IPL2021 SRH VS MI: Jonny Bairstow Dismisaal Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their third consecutive match in IPL2021; the recent one being against Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. SRH opening batsman Jonny Bairstow played a great inning and scored 43 runs off 22 balls. In the first six overs, SRH scored 57/0. But the match turned differently after Johny Bairstow's dismissal. In the eighth over, Krunal Pandya bowled a short–of–length delivery and Bairstow went deep into the crease and hits the wickets leading to his dismissal. His dismissal created a lot of hilarious memes on the Internet. MI fans thanked Jonny Bairstow while SRH fans were disappointed over his dismissal.
MI moved to Table Topper 💙🔥#Mi #MumbaiIndians #MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/AniPi4eXDj
— DONᴹᴵ 💙 (@Itz_don_) April 17, 2021
Rohit sharma after watching bairstow batting #mi #mivssrh #bairstow pic.twitter.com/OXW19xmRms
— MRUNMAY😎 (@mrunmay_0015) April 17, 2021
Johnny Bairstow on getting hit wicket #BestHomeCommentator pic.twitter.com/zsA1o03CL0
— 🥚🥚 Ameeta 🥚🥚 (@Kavita_1907) April 17, 2021
How can bowler get the credit of hit wicket?#MIvsSRH #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/NAvGPH94tq
— Ganesh Karekar (@imGkarekar) April 17, 2021
Bairstow anna hit wicket 😂😂😂😂
pic.twitter.com/hcLCNhLtXn
— ⚓💢Iᴛᴢ_NEGANN💢⚓ (@ItzStunnervj) April 17, 2021
When You Land In India & Realize Tik Tok Is Banned Here...#MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/MgRqOuy9jI
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) April 17, 2021