IPL2021: Shikar Dhawan Gets First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

Shikhar Dhawan, the senior opener for the Indian cricket team announced on Thursday that he had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old batsman was a member of the Delhi Capitals' IPL team, which was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to several COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

Players have been returning to their homes following the BCCI's decision to suspend the league. Dhawan, who is from Delhi, shared a picture on social media of himself getting his first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone over the age of 18 can get vaccinated against the virus that is wreaking havoc across the country.

"Vaccinated. Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus" Dhawan tweeted.

Vaccinated ✅ Can’t thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It’ll help us all defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/0bqBnsaWRh — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 6, 2021

Ravi Shastri, the Indian cricket team's head coach, was the first to receive the vaccine. In the first week of March, he received his first dose of vaccine; which was made available to all senior citizens.