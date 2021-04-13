IPL2021 RR vs PBKS: Riyan Parag Gets Warning From Umpire

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder, Riyan Parag attempted round-arm bowling against Chris Gayle who was hitting sixes. Mostly this type of bowling is used to confuse the batsman. Riyan Parag made everyone laugh through his bowling style. But the umpire was quick to warn Parag and asked him to change his bowling style. Later, the bowler was able to dismiss Gayle when he was playing at 40 in the same over.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin too, bowled in this format and got criticized. Indian player Kedar Jadav would also bowl in this format. However, netizens are comparing Kedar Jadhav and Riyan Parag.

