IPL2021: Rohit Sharma Fans Want To Boycott Swiggy

Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma was trending on Twitter on Tuesday during the IPL game of Koltaka Knight Riders. Swiggy, the online food delivery app posted a photoshopped image along with Rohit Sharma near a vada pav stall that went viral.

Swiggy captioned the fan post, “Haters will say photoshopped” after the tweet went viral, Swiggy deleted the post. However, by then damage had been made and Rohit Sharma fans started reacting on Twitter. They hit out against those who criticized Rohit Sharma. Incidentally, #boycottSwiggy has been trending on Twitter.

Swiggy posted a special message to the Hitman that read: “ The image was not created by us, we do admit that it could have been worded better. Needless to say, we are always with Paltan.”