IPL2021: Rohit Sharma Fans Want To Boycott Swiggy
Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma was trending on Twitter on Tuesday during the IPL game of Koltaka Knight Riders. Swiggy, the online food delivery app posted a photoshopped image along with Rohit Sharma near a vada pav stall that went viral.
Swiggy captioned the fan post, “Haters will say photoshopped” after the tweet went viral, Swiggy deleted the post. However, by then damage had been made and Rohit Sharma fans started reacting on Twitter. They hit out against those who criticized Rohit Sharma. Incidentally, #boycottSwiggy has been trending on Twitter.
Swiggy posted a special message to the Hitman that read: “ The image was not created by us, we do admit that it could have been worded better. Needless to say, we are always with Paltan.”
Here is the Swiggy Post:
A special message to the Hitman’s fans
We reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan.
Here are fans reactions:
Disrespect to India's National Team Vice Captain and Idol for millions of young cricketers is unacceptable and intolerable.
It can't be tolerated. I will never order food from this shit platform. #BoycottSwiggy pic.twitter.com/B0Jif89F4r
I won't order a single food item on @swiggy_in from now on for the sheer disrespect they show for India's National heroes.
Reply👇🏻 if you are with me #BoycottSwiggy pic.twitter.com/yZ39KjvuRc
