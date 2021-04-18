IPL2021: Myntra Predict And Win Which RCB Batsman Will Hit The Most Fours Vs Kolkata?

Today’s IPL match is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL is of entertainment for both players and the audience. As the covid cases are raising, IPL is going in Bio-bubble format and the audience was not allowed to the stadiums. But, the players are entertaining the audience through TV and social media. Meanwhile, online platforms are attracting cricket lovers with their exciting gifts. In the recent series of Myntra’s #PredictandWin contest today they asked the cricket lovers to predict which RCB batsman will hit the most fours vs Koltaka. The lucky winners will win a gift voucher worth Rs 1000.

Here is the tweet posted by Myntra participate and win the cool gift hamper:

Bring on your best predictions and tell us - Which RCB batsman will hit the most fours vs Kolkata?

Use #MyntraPredictionGame #MyntraPlaysFashionLeague in your answer.



One winner bags a Myntra Gift Voucher worth Rs. 1000.#Contest #ContestAlert #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/TrwsbfNiRV — Myntra (@myntra) April 18, 2021