IPL2021: Myntra Predict And Win, Today's Question For DC VS MI Match

Today’s Contest. Today’s IPL match is scheduled between Delhi capitals and Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the match, Twitter is flooded with DC Vs MI memes. All the cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for tonight's match and some are predicting the team wins.

In the series of Myntra contest, today’s prediction is which player will take the most catches during Delhi vs Mumbai? Predict this and win a Myntra Gift Voucher worth Rs 1000. Use #PlayWithMyntra #MyMyntraPrediction to lock your answer.

Also Read:IPL2021: VIVO IPL Perfect Fan Contest, Win And Meet Kohli

Here is the Myntra Prediction tweet: