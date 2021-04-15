IPL2021 Match 7: DC VS RR Predictions, Probable 11 Players

The match seven of IPL2021 is between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi capitals and will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 7.30 pm. Rishab Pant’s team won their first match against Chennai Super Kings whereas Rajasthan Royals lost against Punjab Kings by four runs. In today’s match, we can expect the young talented players to showcase their talent. Key players in today’s match

Sanju Samson: The main pillar of the RR team. The new skipper and key batsman for his team.

Mustafizur Rahman: After his IPL return, he didn’t take many wickets but they are expectations that this pace bowler can attack the DC team with his bowling.

Here are the probable 11 players of RR:

Sanju Samson(c, wk), Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Manan Vohra, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Here are the probable 11 players of DC:

Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan