IPL2021 Match 7: Best Memes From DC VS RR Match
In the seventh match of IPL 14th edition, the battle between two young captains, Rishab Pant and Sanju Samson was nail-biting. Rajasthan Royals made a stunning comeback and won the match by three wickets.
David Miller and Chris Morris played a match-winning game. David Miller scored 62 runs off 32 balls and Chris Morris scored 36 runs off 18 balls.
Here are some memes after DC lost the match:
Chris Morris's six is physically against DC but mentally against Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/zyQLWZ4Ckj
— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 15, 2021
RR owners looking at Chris Morris pic.twitter.com/irXMG7ou0K
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2021
Sanju Samson - "If I play the game 100 times again, I would not take the single"
This is brilliant from Sanju.
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2021
People who trolled chris morris for his price in auction:#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/UR2CdRZ824
— Mayankchahal (@MayankChahal11) April 15, 2021
Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili
Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.
Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021
Sanju Samson : Morris bhai, kya match jitaya hai aapne wah
Chris Morris : pic.twitter.com/tuJUoARPIP
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 15, 2021