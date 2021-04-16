IPL2021 Match 7: Best Memes From DC VS RR Match

In the seventh match of IPL 14th edition, the battle between two young captains, Rishab Pant and Sanju Samson was nail-biting. Rajasthan Royals made a stunning comeback and won the match by three wickets.

David Miller and Chris Morris played a match-winning game. David Miller scored 62 runs off 32 balls and Chris Morris scored 36 runs off 18 balls.

Here are some memes after DC lost the match:

Chris Morris's six is physically against DC but mentally against Sanju Samson. pic.twitter.com/zyQLWZ4Ckj — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 15, 2021

RR owners looking at Chris Morris pic.twitter.com/irXMG7ou0K — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2021

Sanju Samson - "If I play the game 100 times again, I would not take the single"



This is brilliant from Sanju. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 15, 2021

People who trolled chris morris for his price in auction:#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/UR2CdRZ824 — Mayankchahal (@MayankChahal11) April 15, 2021

Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili



Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021