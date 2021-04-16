IPL2021 Match 7: Best Memes From DC VS RR Match

Apr 16, 2021, 12:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

In the seventh match of IPL 14th edition, the battle between two young captains, Rishab Pant and Sanju Samson was nail-biting. Rajasthan Royals made a stunning comeback and won the match by three wickets.
David Miller and Chris Morris played a match-winning game. David Miller scored 62 runs off 32 balls and Chris Morris scored 36 runs off 18 balls.
Here are some memes after DC lost the match:

