IPL2021 Match 5: MI VS KKR Probable 11 Players

In the first game of IPL2021 played between MI and RCB, Mumbai Indians lost by 2 wickets. While the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match ended in KKR's victory.

Now, the IPL 2021 match five is scheduled between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Today’s match will be interesting as the two teams had high clashes in the past.

Here are probable 11 players in MI

1.Chris Lynn

2.Rohit Sharma (C)

3.Suryakumar Yadav

4.Ishan Kishan (WK)

5.Kieron Pollard

6.Hardik Pandya

7.Krunal Pandya

8.Marco Jansen

9.Piyush Chawla

10.Trent Boult

11.Jasprit Bumrah.

Here are probable 11 Players in KKR

1.Shubman Gill

2.Rahul Tripathi

3.Nitish Rana

4.Shakib Al Hasan

5.Eoin Morgan (C)

6.Dinesh Karthik (WK)

7.Andre Russell

8.Pat Cummins

9.Varun Chakravarthy

10.Harbhajan Singh

11.Prasidh Krishna.