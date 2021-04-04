IPL2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad, Best Players To Watch Out For In KKR

Apr 04, 2021, 14:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

The team Kolkata Knight Riders got immense craze because of its association with celebrity owners. KKR has been a successful franchise in the IPL. This success has led to them having many rivals among other teams. The players are ready for the IPL 14 season to take back the title to their home. Their first match is scheduled for April 11 with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here are best performing players of Kolkata Knight Riders

Name                          Total Runs              Average                Highest Score

Eoin Morgan                 1272                     25.44                         68

Dinesh Karthik              3823                      26                              97

GurkeeratSingh Mann   511                      21.29                           65

Karun Nair                     1480                   24.26                            83

Nitish Rana                    1437                 28.17                              87

Rahul Tripathi                 988                    25.33                            93

Shubman Gill                 937                 33.53                               76

Andre Russell              1517                     29.74                           88

Sunil Narine                  892                     16.83                             75

Ben Cutting                  238                      21.63                            39

Name                        Wickets                Economy            Bowling Figures

Harbhajan Singh       150                           7.05                     5/18

Kamlesh Nagarkoti      5                           8.88                        2/13

Kuldeep Yadav           40                           8.27                       4/20

Lockie Ferguson         11                          8.50                        3/15

Pat Cummins             29                           8.09                         4/34

Pawan Negi              34                            7.86                         4/18

Prasidh Krishna        18                            9.33                         4/30

Shivam Mavi            14                           8.92                          2/15

Varun Chakravarthy   18                          7.10                         5/20

                                 

   

Advertisement
Back to Top