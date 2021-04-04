IPL2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad, Best Players To Watch Out For In KKR

The team Kolkata Knight Riders got immense craze because of its association with celebrity owners. KKR has been a successful franchise in the IPL. This success has led to them having many rivals among other teams. The players are ready for the IPL 14 season to take back the title to their home. Their first match is scheduled for April 11 with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Here are best performing players of Kolkata Knight Riders

Name Total Runs Average Highest Score

Eoin Morgan 1272 25.44 68

Dinesh Karthik 3823 26 97

GurkeeratSingh Mann 511 21.29 65

Karun Nair 1480 24.26 83

Nitish Rana 1437 28.17 87

Rahul Tripathi 988 25.33 93

Shubman Gill 937 33.53 76

Andre Russell 1517 29.74 88

Sunil Narine 892 16.83 75

Ben Cutting 238 21.63 39

Name Wickets Economy Bowling Figures

Harbhajan Singh 150 7.05 5/18

Kamlesh Nagarkoti 5 8.88 2/13

Kuldeep Yadav 40 8.27 4/20

Lockie Ferguson 11 8.50 3/15

Pat Cummins 29 8.09 4/34

Pawan Negi 34 7.86 4/18

Prasidh Krishna 18 9.33 4/30

Shivam Mavi 14 8.92 2/15

Varun Chakravarthy 18 7.10 5/20